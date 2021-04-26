Area bowlers mix it up with legends at pro-am

Village of Charlotte resident Mark Wilson was star-struck on Sunday afternoon. He was one of more than 180 participants in the PBA50 Pro-Am held at Spanish Springs Lanes to mark the kickoff to the 2021 Florida Blue Medicare PBA50 National Championship.
“I have been watching these pros all my life on TV and I wanted to meet them,” the Maryland native said.
This was the first time Wilson had ever bowled in an event like this, which allows anyone to sign up to bowl three games of 9-pin no-tap while being paired with six different bowlers who compete on the PBA50 Tour.
