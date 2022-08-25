Area booster clubs return

As another school year begins, so does another year of fundraising for booster clubs that support local schools. Here’s a look at four area schools whose booster clubs are gearing up for another year.
The Villages High School has two booster clubs that work to support the school — The VHS Music Boosters and The Villages Buffalo Booster Club.
The Buffalo Booster Club is made up of more than 150 members, and club President Gary Nellans said they attend “as many contests as we can — home and away.”
Meetings are held at 1 p.m. Thursdays in the school’s cafeteria.
Between five and 10 student-athletes are released from class to come and talk with us about what sports they are in, what values they learn from being in a sport and what their future goals are,” said Nellans, of the Village of Fernandina. “Our members have the option to pledge a certain dollar amount for each win of a particular sport or for several sports as a way of following those teams’ success throughout the season.”
