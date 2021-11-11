Arden’s makes most of its penalty shots to win cup

Arden’s Fine Jewelers took advantage of a handful of penalty-shot opportunities to claim victory Wednesday at The Villages Polo Club.
In the Fross & Fross Cup weekend finale that was delayed three days by rain, Francisco Bilbao scored six times — including four tallies via penalties — to lift Arden’s to a 10-8 win over Fross & Fross.
Arden’s converted 5-of-9 unabated attempts from penalty marks on the day, using the free-shot opportunities to take control of a back-and-forth title match that featured five ties throughout.
A pair of penalty conversions — one by each team — put Arden’s up 2-1 after the first chukker of play, as Arden’s earned a one-goal advantage from the opening bowl-in due to uneven player handicap.
