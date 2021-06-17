Archery club welcomes New Villagers into sport

Norm Sosin went over to one of his newly struggling students and offered some advice.
After some changes to her form and words of encouragement, she loosed the arrow and hit the target exactly where she was aiming.
A huge smile came across her and Norm’s faces as they looked back at her family.
Then she shot another arrow that hit nearly the same spot. Sosin was so proud it was palpable.
“Teaching and seeing smiles is the satisfaction that we get from archery,” said Sosin, of the Village of Winifred. “Seeing people hit that bull’s-eye and giving them personal satisfaction is what it’s all about.”
