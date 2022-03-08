Archery club members are getting set for return of Senior Games

With The Villages Senior Games canceled in both 2020 and 2021, athletes in The Villages are itching to get back to the local competition in April.
And part of that group now preparing for The Villages Senior Games, which are scheduled to begin April 16, are members of The Villages Archery Club.
The archery competition begins on the first day of the Games at Paradise Archery Range with a 900-round event. Each archer shoots 10 arrows worth up to 10 points a piece, split between 60, 50 and 40 yards.
But in the weeks leading up to that first Senior Games competition, they are preparing for the high level archery the tournament brings.
