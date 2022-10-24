Archery Club honors member with annual tourney

If someone visits the Paradise Archery Range, a number of things are likely to catch the eye.
Depending on the day and time, they may see a wide-open range with plenty of inviting targets. Or they may witness one of the many talented archers who call the community home. But they’ll also see benches, which on the surface wouldn’t seem all that memorable.
One bench in particular means a little more to members of The Villages Archery Club, the one that stands as a memorial for Larry Boyd. Boyd was a longtime Archery Club member until his death in 2014, and he was such a beloved friend that the club holds a memorial tournament in his honor every year.
On Oct. 15, the eighth edition of the Larry Boyd Memorial Classic 600 took place at Paradise Archery Range with Larry’s wife, Susan, looking on.
“It was wonderful,” said Susan Boyd, of the Village of Lynnhaven. “(The club members) are really good people. Very welcoming.”
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.