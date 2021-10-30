Archery Club expands tourney competition

For the first time in more than 18 months, The Villages Archery Club welcomed competitors from outside of The Villages. “It’s been going on for 10 years or more, we’ve had outsiders come to our tournaments,” said club president Rod Burge, of the Village of Bonita. “It brings in other competition versus just The Villages members’ competition. We get some other experiences. We get a chance to meet and talk to people we know and shoot on the archery circuit. It was great.” The club was unable to host non-Villages residents for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that restriction was lifted for the Larry Boyd Memorial Classic, held Oct. 16 at Paradise Archery Range. A total of 35 people competed in the event, with 15 hailing from outside The Villages. Burge said he has been in contact with archers around the area inquiring when they would be able to participate again. Once they were allowed, the competition was more than welcomed.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.