Aqua Rhythms swim group make a splash with upcoming show

From star hats to red suspenders to wearing robes, the Aqua Rhythms Synchronized Swim Group is making a splash at its next performance.
The group’s Potpourri show is 1 p.m. on Tuesday at La Hacienda Recreation Sports Pool, and is filled with plenty of fun numbers.
Ellen Lyons, of the Village of Hemingway, serves as the publicity chairperson for the group, which she’s swam with for 12 years.
She’s looking forward to the show, which includes eight routines and all 16 ladies in the group.
“We’re taking music from various shows and movies, and that’s where we came up with potpourri,” she said.
To compliment the sequences, Larry Dee performs with the swimmers.
Tom Dalton, of the Village Rio Ponderosa, will accompany them with his bagpipes.
The Aqua Rhythms Synchronized Swim Group had its first show in 1991, and remains a staple in the community.
“We keep growing, we added five new members in the past two years, and we’re always looking for new members,” she said.
