April Fools’ birthday is no prank

Millie Dains always enjoys telling people, “It’s my birthday!” on April Fools’ Day. Except for her, she’s not pulling any pranks.
Millie was born 100 years ago — on April 1, 1921 — and gets to celebrate her birthday on the day known for practical jokes every year.
Her daughter Jill Dains said most of her friends remember her birthday but sometimes throughout her life people would assume she was joking.
“It was exciting in school telling everyone my birthday was April Fools’,” Millie said. “It always took time for them to believe me.”
Millie celebrated her 100th birthday with plenty of presents, dozens of cards, bunches of flowers and friends all around her.
