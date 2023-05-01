Apparel shop makes one-of-a-kind items for its customers

April Carr, left, of Custom Apparel & Gifts, helps Teresa Barton, of the Village of Marsh Bend, with new shirts Tuesday.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Customized products can make a perfect gift for a special occasion or help sports teams distinguish themselves. 

Whether someone is looking for a uniform for The Villages Charter School or name tags for their business, Custom Apparel & Gifts personalizes each piece with the customer in mind. 

“We recognize that each person walks in here with something special in mind,” said co-owner Robin Carr. “So we put in our time and effort to help them bring their vision to life.” 

The family-owned business started in Ohio in 1990. Its success inspired the owners to open a second store in The Villages, where the rapidly growing population helped them flourish. Since the doors opened in 2009, staff at Custom Apparel & Gifts have designed one-of-a-kind clothing for schools, clubs, sports teams and more.

