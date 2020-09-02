App helps keep parents connected with little ones

The preschool year is underway, and the pandemic is blocking parents’ entry into The Villages Early Learning Company centers.
But that’s not stopping teachers from sharing a child’s experience at school with their parents.
Thanks to an app called ClassDojo, teachers and directors share photos, videos and stories with parents of what their children do all day.
Normally, parents come in to The Villages Little Buffalo Learning Center or Early Childhood Center to drop off or pick up their 1- to 5-year-olds, and they linger a couple of minutes to watch their child play or to see children’s artwork on the walls, Executive Director Kristine Rohan said.
But these aren’t normal times, and parents are not allowed in.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
