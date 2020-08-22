Apartments planned in former restaurant

Lady Lake officials are considering a plan to create residential options similar to The Lofts at Brownwood near Spanish Springs Town Square. “The vitality of Spanish Springs has residents interested in living right there close to the shops, the restaurants and the entertainment they love” said Ryan McCabe, The Villages operations manager. “That sort of small-town, walk-to-everything convenience really appeals to some retirees; and, with the positive response we’ve had at Brownwood, we wanted to offer that same option to folks who love Spanish Springs.”
The plan calls for age-restricted, second-floor units. Residents would pay the same amenity fees as other Villagers. The Villages envisions that the first units, probably 10 or fewer, would be developed in the Van Patten Building, home of the former Katie Belle’s dining club, as that is the only second-floor space not currently occupied, McCabe said.
