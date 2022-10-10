Anthony’s Ladies Apparel is raising money all month long

Anthony’s Ladies Apparel in Colony Plaza is all about taking things up a notch this month.
On Oct. 3, the store hosted a breast cancer survivors walk as well as a donation event.
Assistant manager Gloria Miller and manager Linda Young aimed to highlight the strength of cancer survivors and honor those going through treatment.
“The store donated 10% of sales on (Oct. 3) to the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation,” Miller said. “We’ve seen how prevalent breast cancer is within the community, and wanted to do whatever we could to support them.”
Anthony’s also is holding two monthlong events to raise money.
