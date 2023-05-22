Another Broken Egg Cafe makes its debut in Brownwood

Joe Pakutka, left, of Wildwood, talks with Shirley Dreadin, a bartender at Another Broken Egg Cafe in Brownwood, while having breakfast.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

On May 8, Brownwood Paddock Square gained a new neighbor — one that prefers to look at the world sunny side-up.

Another Broken Egg Cafe, which recently wrapped up construction, opened its doors to those in search of a morning or afternoon reprieve, whether coming in from a run or meeting friends for brunch.

“Our hope is that Another Broken Egg Cafe provides guests with a relaxed and friendly atmosphere to enjoy delicious food and hand-crafted cocktails — all over great conversation,” said Paul Macaluso, president and CEO for Another Broken Egg Cafe.

