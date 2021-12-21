Another banner year for Villages’ athletes

It’s always satisfying to bring hardware home from the Florida Senior Games. It’s even better to leave your name behind in the record book. “When I realized I was really doing it, I got so excited,” said Sandy Simmons, a Village of Marsh Bend powerlifter, after deadlifting 122.5 kilograms (270 pounds) for the first time. “And then it’s over and I was still stunned.” That deadlift also helped Simmons set a new standard for total weight in her weight bracket of the women’s 70-74 category. She was far from the only new entry authored by someone from The Villages. Gordon Ralph, of the Village of Country Club Hills, rewrote five Games records among six golds in his first year swimming in the men’s 90-95 category. Arlene Hanson, of the Village of Bonita, became the first women’s 75-79 runner to break eight minutes for the 1,500 meters.
Corinne Bjerke, of the Village of Caroline, was part of two record-breaking bowling tandems on the same day — including a first-time pairing that broke the oldest bowling mark on the Games’ books.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.