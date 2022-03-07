Annual sneaker drive collects shoes for success

Karen Kretschmann, of the Village of Hillsborough, event chairperson for the Friends of SoZo Kids sneakers and undies drive, holds sneakers to be donated at Compass Self Storage in Oxford.

 Arianna Bennett, Daily Sun

Friends of SoZo Kids members, who are collecting new sneakers and underwear for its SoZo Kids Back-to-School Bash in August, already are thinking of students such as 6-year-old Arizona Coss. 

“It’s fun to get new things,” she said at a January event getting new supplies at mid-year — adding that it makes her feel like a princess. “You never know what surprises you are going to find.”

Group members hope to collect enough items for the more than 1,000 children signed up.

