Annual sneaker drive collects shoes for success

Friends of SoZo Kids members, who are collecting new sneakers and underwear for its SoZo Kids Back-to-School Bash in August, already are thinking of students such as 6-year-old Arizona Coss.
“It’s fun to get new things,” she said at a January event getting new supplies at mid-year — adding that it makes her feel like a princess. “You never know what surprises you are going to find.”
Group members hope to collect enough items for the more than 1,000 children signed up.
