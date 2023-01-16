Annual Mardi Gras festivities kick off in Leesburg

The Leesburg Partnership has brought the feeling of Mardi Gras a little closer to home for over 20 years.
The celebration is a fundraising opportunity for small businesses and groups in Leesburg.
Leesburg Partnership began the Mardi Gras festivities Thursday evening with a kickoff party at the Venetian Center.
Joanie Smalley has been the Main Street executive director with the partnership for over two years.
“Tonight is when the Mardi Gras celebration kicks off, and they’ll see who’s running (for King Rex and Queen Divine) and who they want to support,” she said.
