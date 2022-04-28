Annual ceremony commemorating Holocaust returns

Remi Wrona now calls the Village of Caroline home, but he was born in France prior to World War II.
Born into the Jewish faith, his parents placed him with a Christian farmer while they served with the French Resistance, which fought the Nazi occupation of France during the war.
“The Resistance brought everyone together, regardless of religion, economics or politics,” Wrona said. “They helped the Allies bring down the Nazi occupation.”
Wrona was raised a Christian until he reunited with his parents after the war. Then the family made the decision to come to the U.S.
