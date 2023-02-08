Angel Wigs of Hope holds fashion show

The Angel Wigs of Hope Fashion Show raised money and awareness for the cause. The nonprofit provides wigs to women who are coping with side effects of cancer treatment.
Angel Wigs of Hope is all about giving women their confidence back.
To emphasize that mission, the nonprofit recently held a fashion show fundraiser.
Angel Wigs of Hope gives wigs to women who are experiencing side effects from cancer treatment, such as hair loss.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.