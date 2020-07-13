Angel Snugs become abundance of love

In an effort to help more people locally and expand their donation items, Angel Snugs of The Villages has become Abundance of Love.
Angel Snugs is a national group that sends knit and crocheted hats to pediatric cancer wards. The chapters in The Villages wanted to do more than just hats and help all age groups and all patient types.
To do this they stepped away from Angel Snugs and became a new group, Abundance of Love.
The chapters will still meet at the same times at the same recreation centers, but they can now make so much more in terms of projects to donate.
Jen Smith, of the Village Santo Domingo, is one of the leaders of Abundance of Love and said the club is excited for the new change.
