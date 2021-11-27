Anette Isaacs teaches historical perspective

Anette Isaacs knows that teaching history requires learning about the unsavory aspects, too. That’s why the German-born instructor finds it important to teach all matters relating to the rise, fall and aftermath of Nazi Germany. “I think if you are a German historian, Nazi Germany is an absolutely crucial part of your work and research,” Isaacs said. “The history of Nazi Germany needs to be told so that it will never repeat itself.” Isaacs will bring her experience to the Enrichment Academy in December for five classes spread across two days for her series of lectures, “Exploring Nazi Germany,” all at Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex. “Residents can sign up for individual sessions, but I would recommend registering for all 5 in order to get a really well-rounded picture of this tragic period in German history,” Isaacs said.
