An Elaine celebrates her 100th birthday

As her friends and family gathered around her, Elaine Grosse beamed from ear to ear.
Sitting in lawn chairs under an umbrella in her driveway, Grosse was elated to be celebrating her 100th birthday with everyone.
“I’m just enjoying this wonderful gathering,” she said with a smile.
Grosse, of the Village of Sanibel, turned 100 years old Sept. 3, but celebrated at her home two days earlier.
As a member of the Elaine is Our Name group, she was fittingly surrounded by fellow Elaines as well.
The gathering was complete with a birthday sign in Grosse’s front yard.
Wearing a blue shirt with a matching cardigan, Grosse sat at a lawn chair and reminisced on her life.
