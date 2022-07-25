Amid myriad changes, LPGA’s Henderson sees things fall in place again

Golfers know sustained success comes only when they figure out how to compete at less than their best. Playing outside their comfort zone.
And, hoo, has Brooke Henderson been outside her comfort zone these past several months.
The young Canadian began 2022 breaking in a new driver, her trusty old one now deemed too long by LPGA fiat. She spent much of the spring in a major putting overhaul. The pandemic years took some toll, too, as stricter virus protocols north of the border limited family time.
There comes a time, though, when a deep breath might offer the greatest payoff.
That seems the case with Henderson, who has parlayed a monthlong break into two LPGA victories — the latest at the Evian Championship, where she notched her second major title Sunday despite definitely not having her best stuff.
