American Legion Post 347 seeks medical equipment for loaner progra

When Joan Suelter left the hospital after undergoing hip replacement surgery, she said doctors did not give her a mobility aid to assist her with recovery. Fortunately, American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake helped her with its medical equipment loaner program. The loaner program provides various mobility aids to borrow at no charge. Those who use the equipment do not need to be members of Post 347. Suelter, of the Village of Gilchrist and commander of Post 347, said the loaner program aims to fill a need in the community.
“We take a lot of pride in seeing someone’s face (and) knowing we helped them in their home with equipment that was not under Medicare or readily available after they were discharged from the hospital,” Suelter said.
