American Legion Post 347 names local officers Law Enforcement Officers of the Year

American Legion Post 347 recently recognized Lady Lake Police Department’s Sgt. Devin Daniels and officer Dennis Pranouskes for their life-saving work in the community.
It named the two officers as Law Enforcement Officers of the Year.
“I do this job to save lives,” said Daniels, who has been in law enforcement since 2015 and with Lady Lake PD since 2020. “Being a public servant is one of the coolest jobs, because one day you may have an impact on life that you may not even know. At the end of the day, if you can look back on your career and reach one person, I feel like I accomplished my goals as a police officer.”
American Legion Post 347 has given out this honor for many years, said Mike Seidel, American Legion Post 347 post adjutant commander.
Command staff from local agencies such as Lady Lake PD and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office send nominations to American Legion Post 347 of who they think should receive the yearly honor.
