American Legion National Commander addresses the troops

As it re-emerges from the suffocating social climate created by COVID-19, the American Legion will strive to beef up programs to help children, grow its membership to sustain its future, and help military veterans with mental-health care, the organization’s national leader told local members Wednesday evening.
American Legion National Commander Bill Oxford made Post 347 in Lady Lake his first stop on a brief two-state tour of southern units. Oxford said he plans to visit numerous posts before heading to Washington next month to encourage Congress to get behind the group’s priorities.
This trip to The Villages, made as the Legion has lifted travel restrictions imposed on its leaders last March, demonstrated Post 347’s influence, Oxford said in remarks to about 70 post members.
“Bringing the national commander to the largest post in the American Legion on the first day out says a lot about this post, and what this post means to the American Legion in Florida and to the national organization,” Oxford said.
