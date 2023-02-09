American Legion Auxiliary’s Vetfest coming up in Fruitland Park

At American Legion Post 219 in Fruitland Park, the American Legion Auxiliary aims to impact the community at large.
Diane Rousseau, of Fruitland Park, is a member of the auxiliary.
“It’s comprised of spouses of veterans,” she said. “The auxiliary is here to help the legion with their programs. Any money we raise goes back to the community, veterans and schools.”
The auxiliary, which is a nonprofit, has one of its biggest events of the year right around the corner.
Starting at 11 a.m. March 25, the Dave Robey Memorial Vetfest will take place at American Legion Post 219 at 194 W. Fountain St. in Fruitland Park.
