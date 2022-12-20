American Legion 347 places wreaths for Wreaths Across America

U.S. Navy veteran Al Kauffman, of Leesburg, salutes after placing a wreath at the gravesite of a veteran during the Wreaths Across America ceremony hosted by American Legion Post 347 on Saturday at Lady Lake Cemetery.

 India Pantin, Daily Sun

Lady Lake mayor Jim Rietz was honored to lay wreaths on veterans’ graves Saturday. “Being from a veteran family and a veteran myself, there is nothing greater than honoring those who have served,” he said.

American Legion Post 347 hosted its annual Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday at the Lady Lake Cemetery. 

Members of the legion as well as the American Legion Post 347 Honor Guard, American Legion Post 347 Auxiliary, American Legion Post 347 Riders, the Orange Blossom Gardens Chapter of the Colonial Dames 17th Century, Boy Scout Troop 244, Lake Weir High School JROTC and others were present to lay wreaths.

“We are proud that the Post 347 family can take this opportunity to honor the 136 veterans interred in the Lady Lake Cemetery,” said Bob O’Neal, Sons of the American Legion Post 347 commander.

As volunteers laid wreaths against a veteran’s grave, they said their name, thanked them and saluted.

