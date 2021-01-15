Amenity is home to villages’ 100th pool

The temperature Thursday morning was a little too chilly for Dave Hintzke to jump in the pool at the newly opened St. Catherine Recreation Area. But he’s already planning on returning often when the weather warms up. “I can’t wait to get in the water,” Hintzke said. Hintzke and his wife, Barbara, explored the recreation area in the Village of St. Catherine, which includes the adult neighborhood pool that is now the 100th in the community managed by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department. The St. Catherine pool is the 58th adult neighborhood pool in the community, to go along with 31 family pools and 11 sports pools. Taylor Ratliff, recreation supervisor of the new recreation area, said that’s an important milestone.
