Amelia’s Restaurant a ‘hidden gem’ with good food, entertainment

Amelia’s at the Waterfront Inn isn’t just a restaurant and bar but an area that provides a relaxing atmosphere for guests.
“We’re kind of a little hidden gem,” said Teresa Snyder, the food and beverage manager at The Waterfront Inn.
Amelia’s is located inside The Waterfront Inn, a hotel located in Lake Sumter Landing. The restaurant opened when the hotel opened about 15 years ago. Guests can get drinks at the bar and enjoy items from the location’s dinner menu.
Amelia’s is located in the first floor of the hotel and has indoor and outdoor dining overlooking Lake Sumter. The restaurant offers live entertainment from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays and 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.