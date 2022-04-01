Amelia’s Restaurant a ‘hidden gem’ with good food, entertainment

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.