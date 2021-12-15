Ambulance system operated by VPSD can now move ahead

However the fate of ambulance service in Sumter County outside The Villages remains an open question, the county administrator said.
Many residents who packed meetings to press the commission to end its contract with American Medical Response on Sept. 30, 2022 assumed Sumter County Fire Rescue would also pick up ambulance service in the rest of the county beginning Oct. 1, 2022.
“That is not something that the board has made that determination for Sumter County Fire,” County Administrator Bradley Arnold said Tuesday. “On the Sumter County Fire and EMS side, I don’t know that employees want to be on an ambulance. That’s a reason why the board needs to consider other options.”
He did not elaborate on what those options include, but commissioners agreed to extend the county’s contract with American Medical Response if more time is needed.
It was the first public mention of the issue since Sept. 21, when the board voted to not renew AMR’s contract that was to have ended on Sept 30, 2022.
“I would like to commend the commission for their actions in regard to paramedic and emergency response earlier this year, but until this evening, nothing has been disseminated to the public,” said Kenneth Knodel, of Village Palo Alto, during public comment.
“The clock is ticking very fast in regards to being able to get ambulances,” he continued. “From my knowledge in other states that I have worked with and other counties, right now for you to get an ambulance chasis, you’re almost a year out. You read in the newspaper that Lake County just ordered six, but they also are backordered on additional ones they wanted. If we wait until January to start talking about this, you’re talking about nine months to beat the Oct. 1 deadline.”
Ambulance orders do typically take 10-12 months to fill, so Sumter officials will have to scurry to secure them as AMR’s contract ends.
Neighboring Lake County resolved its ambulance issue earlier this year and has six new ambulances arriving in March and 10 more on the way next fall.
VPSD is now ready to move forward swiftly, said Kenny Blocker, who will become The Villages new District Manager on Jan. 8.
“This was what we needed to get our operations rolling,” he said. “We have already been working with providers to make sure we’ll have ambulances ready to go to hit that target date.”
Commissioner Doug Gilpin, who pushed all summer to accelerate the vote on the ambulance issue, took his colleagues to task for dragging out the issue.
“Your priorities are wrong when you delay action for months on a festering problem like emergency response and ambulance services,” he said.
Residents began sharing horror stories with commissioners in March about ambulance wait times of more than an hour.
But the newly elected majority of commissioners Craig Estep, Miller and Gary Search focused the board’s agenda for half of the year on failed tax increases.
When they did take up the issue in June, they kicked it over Gilpin’s objection to a citizen task force to study for four more months — then rejected their own task force’s recommendations.
Miller said he still has no idea how the process will unfold.
“I know various reasons there’s been communication that’s been amiss between the county administrator and (outgoing district manager)Richard Baier, I’m not even going to try to figure that out,” he said without acknowledging The Villages District Manager’s retirement in two weeks. “Ambulances are going to be hard to come by. Who’s buying them? Who’s getting them when? How many need to be bought? The status of hiring EMTs and paramedics - where are we going to get them from? How many do we need?”
Chairman Garry Breeden responded that “We’re just starting to get into how we’re going to approach ambulance services, acquisition of people, materials, vehicles the whole nine yards. I would say after the first of the year we’re going to have a substantial number of workshops to address many of these issues.”
Gilpin added that “Again, your priorities are wrong when you cause months of worry for first responders and their families.”
He added that, “Unfortunately, instead of celebrating that our county kept working, kept growing, kept serving even through a pandemic, some of you spent much of this past year trying to reverse course and tear down the very things that help make our county great. I hope that we’re done with all the political games and can start working together — retirees, working people, businesses — everyone — to take this county moving forward.”
Search said he agreed with Gilpin on celebrating the county’s economic growth, but defended his push to increase taxes on new businesses by pointing to the success of industrial expansion ushered in by his predecessors.
“I do disagree that the majority of this board has been against businesses,” Search said. “Business growth at the Gov. Rick Scott Industrial Park is phenomenal, and they’re bringing in jobs and workers, especially skilled workers. That needs to be celebrated and has been as far as I have seen unanimous by this board in supporting and encouraging that.”
He then disclosed details of changes at UF Health The Villages Hospital that the medical network was to have not made public until Thursday. In so doing, he misidentified UF Health’s chief operating officer as the “CEO of United Health Florida.”
Search, Miller and Estep have been widely criticized for anti-business policies that drove UF Health’s new 400-bed hospital planned for Sumter County to Lake County instead,
In other items Tuesday, commissioners:
- Approved 4-1, with Miller opposing, a mutual aid agreement between VCCDD and Sumter County Fire Rescue for fire and EMS services effective Oct. 1, 2022. As part of the new agreement, the county will fund the VPSD for the 2022-23 fiscal year with a grant of about $17.6 million.
- Approved 4-1, with Miller opposing, an interlocal agreement between the county and the Village Center Community Development District for the fiscal year 2022-23 to give the District time to establish a fire district that’s independent of county control. If approved by voters in November, the move would allow VPSD to tailor its resources to the unique needs of retirees in the community that stretches beyond Sumter County (for example, VPSD coordinates the Community Emergency Response Team, offers CPR classes and trains volunteers for the Neighbors Saving Neighbors program. VPSD staff will even change smoke detector batteries for free to help prevent falls.) The new district’s boundaries would include all of The Villages in Sumter, Lake and Marion counties, while continuing to cover areas outside the community but within The Villages Public Safety Department’s service area. The district would be able to raise its own funding and determine its own spending, and itwould be governed by an elected board.
- Unanimously promoted two Sumter County Fire Rescue captains to division chiefs and added two more division chief positions with a budget impact of about $148,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.