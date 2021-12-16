Sumter County citizens who thought they were getting ambulance systems run by fire departments in 2022 are learning that commissioners may actually have other plans for people who live outside The Villages.
County Administrator Bradley Arnold confirmed to the Daily Sun Wednesday that while The Villages Public Safety Department is swiftly moving ahead to assume ambulance service in the retirement community, no such action is under way at Sumter County Fire & Rescue, which serves the rest of the county.
“That is not something that the board has made that determination for Sumter County Fire,” Arnold claimed at the commission meeting Tuesday. “There’s options the board can explore. And so we are exploring those options in preparation to present to you.”
That position was news to Commissioner Doug Gilpin, who thought the matter was settled by “Option 9,” a directive unanimously approved by commissioners on Sept. 21 to terminate the ambulance contract with American Medical Response and move ambulance service under the two fire departments.
“We did say Option 9. We gave you direction and now you want to try something else?” Gilpin said Wednesday. “I don’t think you can just change what we directed.” Gilpin, who represents a district outside The Villages, was the only commissioner to question Arnold’s remarks.
Arnold revealed that, three months after the board’s decision, he still hadn’t determined if “on the Sumter County Fire and EMS side, that employees want to be on an ambulance. So I’m coming up with additional options for the board to consider.”
Arnold claimed at the meeting Tuesday that Villages residents unduly “dominated the presentation of that decision by the board for two distinct fire departments and two distinct ambulance operations.”
And he told the board that, “You’re also not under the same type of pressure rush as The Villages Public Safety Department because the bulk of the citizens coming in were Villages residents; therefore that momentum of pressure is on the VCCDD.” Gilpin, recalling months of horror stories for his constituents who packed the commission meetings was gobsmacked.
“Overwhelmingly, people inside and outside The Villages were looking for a replacement for the current situation,” he said of AMR’s abysmal transport times. “Regardless of where you live in Sumter County, you should have the same level of service.” The lack of action infuriates Kathy Patrick, a Wildwood resident who pled her case to commissioners months ago.
When her medically fragile 7-year-old son, Declan, needed hospital care in June, AMR ambulance crews kept him waiting for more than an hour before ultimately refusing to transport him to a pediatric hospital 62 miles away.
They told her they could not drive beyond a 60-mile radius.
Instead, AMR took him to a parking lot a half-mile away where an Air Care helicopter flew him to care.
The cost: $76,000 in addition to AMR’s $550 bill for the five-minute ambulance ride, plus $20 “for mileage.”
“Why would commissioners backslide on what they voted on?” Patrick asked Wednesday. “That’s craziness, absolutely insane! It was a 5-0 vote wasn’t it? It’s extremely concerning. We thought Sumter County Fire was going to take over ambulance service. Sumter County was happy with the vote that night. I don’t understand why they would change that now. It feels like we’re getting crapped on in the rest of the county. The Villages matters, and the rest of Sumter County does not. That’s what it feels like.” Neither Arnold nor Rob Hanson, Sumter County Fire & Rescue chief, would provide details on the options Arnold mentioned, a timeline or next steps except to say they are jointly developing them together.
Arnold said specifics would not be revealed until the next commission meeting — another month from now.
That news floored Kathy Patrick.
“I’m going to have call an ambulance again within the next year or so,” she said. “It’s not a matter of if I need one, it’s when I’m going to need it. This is not a game. It’s not matter of money, or a matter power. It’s not who wins or loses. It’s a mater of lives at stake. People are dying, people are losing loved ones. And it’s happening all the time.”
The lack of action outside VPSD all but ensures the contract with AMR will be extended for the rest of the county beyond its expiration date of Sept. 30, since the time required to fill an ambulance order is 10-12 months.
Sumter is already an outlier as one of only three counties left in Florida that contracts with a private ambulance company.
Of Florida’s 22 million residents, 77% are served by ambulances run by fire departments. Still, Arnold has been reluctant to sever ties with AMR, and he has shrugged off complaints that allowing AMR’s contract to be overseen by the wife of his top deputy creates a conflict of interest.
A 2017 amendment to AMR’s contract acknowledges the married couple’s entanglement but states simply that “the parties agree that they will confer with each other to determine whether a conflict exists and whether any change in the administration and/or re-assignment of personnel is appropriate.”
Complaints over AMR’s performance in Sumter County mirror those the company is encountering elsewhere.
AMR just lost its 9-year contract with San Diego over response times and is facing pressure on lagging response times from Colorado to Tennessee. Last year Oklahoma City sued AMR for $16 million for failing to meet even the minimum required response times. Chairman Craig Estep, who backed Option 9 did not challenge Arnold’s report Tuesday, or Commissioner Garry Breeden’s suggestion that the matter go to “a substantial number of workshops” in the months ahead after he, too, backed Option 9.
Commissioners Gary Search and Oren Miller also voted for Option 9 before Miller reversed himself Tuesday to oppose moving VPSD’s plan forward and the agreements between fire agencies. Neither Search nor Miller was available for comment Wednesday after being arrested on perjury charges in an unrelated investigation by the state attorney’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.