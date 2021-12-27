AMBER Alert System marks 25 years

Twenty-five years ago, an alert system changed how the nation looks for abducted children.
That system still is influencing change, including here in Florida.
The AMBER Alert system marked 25 years of operation in 2021 and has been used for 21 years in Florida, the second state to develop its own program. The system has inspired other programs such as Silver Alerts, which Florida also adopted early, and the state's upcoming Purple Alert system.
Putting Communities on Alert
While AMBER now stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response, it originally was named in memory of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, who was kidnapped and murdered in 1996 in Texas.
AMBER Alerts were based on the emergency broadcast system and designed to let law enforcement and the public know immediately that a child has been taken.
It was absolutely game-changing, said Bryanna Fox, associate professor in the department of criminology and co-director for the Center for Justice Research & Policy at the University of Southern Florida.
Before AMBER Alerts, law enforcement had no way to share information easily with other agencies and the public, she said.
The AMBER Alert program now has 86 plans set up by states and communities throughout the United States. In Florida, the process starts when the investigating law enforcement agency reaches out to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse.
The information is recorded, and then the local agency and the department decide what to broadcast and where. Then, the alert is sent out.
"For law enforcement to finally have a tool in their hands to have this potential to solicit tips has to be incredibly hopeful and inspiring for them," said Michelle Jeanis, assistant professor with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's criminal justice department. "It's a step in the right direction."
Alerts are not issued for every missing child. Part of an AMBER Alert's criteria is that a child must be abducted and endangered, not missing or a presumed runaway. For children in those situations, missing person alerts are issued.
The AMBER Alert system gives the public a chance to help, said Sgt. Paul Bloom, public information director with the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
"For us, knowing that we have more than 300,000 citizens in our county helping us look for this person, it just reassures us and helps us in our job to accomplish that goal," Bloom said.
Discussion and Debate
The method of getting information about abducted children to the public has changed over the years.
While the first AMBER Alert system was a collaboration between broadcasters and law enforcement in Dallas-Fort Worth, the system now is linked to cellphones and alerts also can be disseminated through social media.
"Any type of new communication that comes out, I assume they would be associated with it, which would help us even more," said Chris Haworth, chief deputy at the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.
However, the alert system hasn't been thoroughly studied to see if it is more effective than other methods and unbiased in its application, Jeanis said.
"I think the AMBER Alert system is great. All of our alert systems are great, they just need some refinement," Jeanis said. "If we see academic results that don't support the use of it, we need to talk about it and figure out what's going on. That's not necessarily getting rid of it — throwing the baby out with the bathwater — but we need to figure out the best way to get our people home.”
While discussion and debate are ongoing, the alert system remains widely used. Records from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Justice Programs show that as of July 5, 2021, more than 1,000 children nationwide have been rescued because of AMBER Alerts. As of June 2020, the alerts led to the resolution of 72 cases in Florida.
AMBER Alerts are rare locally given the area's demographics, but they do occur.
In 2019, an 11-month-old girl was abducted by her father in Marion County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The father murdered the baby's mother and fled, reports stated.
The father dropped off the baby at a relative's home. That relative saw the alert and reached out to law enforcement.
A Continuing Legacy
The AMBER Alert system inspired other creative uses of mass communication, including the Silver Alert.
The first Silver Alert system was created in Colorado in 2006, and Florida quickly followed suit in 2008. Three years later, it was put into statute by the state legislature.
Like AMBER Alerts, Silver Alerts notify the public that someone is in danger, most often a senior with dementia who is missing. A state Silver Alert is issued when that person is in a car.
"I think everyone can relate to these two things as being horrific, and there's a tremendous amount of empathy," Haworth said of abducted children and missing seniors.
The Silver Alert program has special importance for Florida as a popular retirement location. Around 580,000 people 65 and older who have Alzheimer's disease live in this state, according to the Alzheimer's Association.
Silver Alerts provide an additional tool to help recover loved ones. The Sumter and Marion county sheriffs' offices also have scent preservation kit programs to help find those with cognitive decline who go missing.
As of November, 2,753 Silver Alerts had been issued in Florida and directly led to the recovery of 275 adults.
And while AMBER Alerts are very rare in Sumter County — as of June 2020 there were only two — Silver Alerts are not. More than 10 have been broadcast this year.
Alert systems continue to evolve.
Earlier this year, a proposal went before the state legislature for a Purple Alert system to help find adults with brain injuries and developmental disabilities, or other disabilities unrelated to substance abuse.
It passed unanimously in the Senate, had only one dissenting vote in the House and was signed by the governor.
The public should start getting Purple Alerts in about seven months.
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.