With hurricane season in full swing, the Alzheimer’s Association in Florida and local public safety agencies are educating caregivers of dementia patients about preparing for disaster.
On Friday, the Central and North Florida Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, Sumter County Emergency Management, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Health in Sumter County, and Sumter County Medical Reserve Corps, put on a free presentation at the Wildwood Community Center to share tips on disaster preparedness related to those taking care of dementia-affected patients.
In Sumter County, more than 8,000 residents live with Alzheimer’s, and Florida has the second-highest rate of the disease in the country with more than 580,000 diagnosed residents and 800,000 caregivers, according to the Alzheimer’s Association in Florida.
“For those experiencing Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, disruptions to their everyday routine can be disorienting and alarming,” said Connie Storms, a program manager for the Alzheimer’s Association in Florida. “As emergency situations rarely come with a warning, having a plan in place can be crucial to ensuring that, in the event of a hurricane, your loved one is not only safe but also feeling calm and comfortable.”
