After more than two decades, researchers may be closing in on a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.
“It feels like for the first time, we may be onto something,” said Dr. Jeffrey Norton, principal investigator at Charter Research in Lady Lake. “Now we’re starting to see good data and that makes us get excited about doing this.”
The latest data shows that 6.5 million Americans age 65 or older officially are diagnosed with the disease that has no cure. By 2050, 12.7 million will have it, according to emerging numbers from the Alzheimer’s Association’s 2022 report.
Florida accounts for 580,000 of the current cases, the second highest number in the U.S., with estimates predicting 720,000 cases by 2025.
