Always a Nurse Club celebrates the profession

Dee Collier, of Ocala, portrays Florence Nightingale at a recent meeting of the Always a Nurse Club. International Nurses Day,  which was May 12, also is Nightingale’s birthday.

 Submitted photo

Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, once described the profession as an art. She believed that to be an effective nurse, one needed to have the conviction to do anything and everything for their patients. 

The Always a Nurse Club celebrated that sentiment and all who have embodied it at a meeting May 3 at Water Lily Recreation. The gathering marked International Nurses Day on May 12 — also Florence Nightingale’s birthday and the last day of National Nurses Week.

Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.