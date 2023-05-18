Always a Nurse Club celebrates the profession

Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, once described the profession as an art. She believed that to be an effective nurse, one needed to have the conviction to do anything and everything for their patients.
The Always a Nurse Club celebrated that sentiment and all who have embodied it at a meeting May 3 at Water Lily Recreation. The gathering marked International Nurses Day on May 12 — also Florence Nightingale’s birthday and the last day of National Nurses Week.
