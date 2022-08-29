Alligators get top billing at monthly walk around Hogeye Preserve Pathway

Alligators are always a popular attraction when Villagers gather for the monthly 2 ½-mile walk around Hogeye Preserve Pathway hosted by The Villages Recreation & Parks.
“It’s always fun to see a couple alligators. They were nice sized alligators,” said Dave Keller, of the Village of Tamarind Grove, said who took part in the August event. “It was a good way to get the day started.”
Registration for the monthly walk begins the last Thursday of the preceding month. The next Hogeye Preserve walk is set for Sept. 16.
“We always hope to have new Villagers come out because it’s a great way for them to experience things we do in The Villages,” said Anna Sumner, recreation supervisor at Water Lily Recreation Center who hosts the walks.
“We have all kinds of activities that we host to get people out and about, active and socializing — meeting other people that they might hit it off with and they can continue on down that track. It helps make their time here fulfilling and fun. That’s our goal.”
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
