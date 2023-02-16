Allergy season arrives in the Sunshine State

Tree pollen is back and, for many, it’s a literal headache.
In most places, allergy season starts in the spring. However, in Florida, the season arrives in winter months instead, causing watery eyes and sneezes throughout the state.
On Feb. 8, the most recent date available, the National Allergy Bureau counting station at the University of South Florida in Tampa recorded high amounts of tree pollen.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.