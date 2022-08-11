All three Lions Clubs in The Villages are hosting a community food drive

All three Lions Clubs in The Villages are collaborating for their first community food drive.
The event is from 9 to 11 a.m. today at all regional recreation complexes. All three clubs — The Eastport Lions Club, Lake Sumter Lions Club and Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club — are collecting nonperishable foods and cash donations to give to three local food banks.
The Eastport Lions Club will give all the collected food to the Wildwood Soup Kitchen, and the cash donations will be divided between the Orange Blossom Gardens and the Lake Sumter Lions Clubs to donate to Beyond the Walls food pantry and a third food bank to be chosen after the collection.
John Hanna, president of the Lake Sumter Lions club, said the groups are all looking forward to collaborating.
“This is the first time all three Lions Clubs are coming together for the same event,” he said.
