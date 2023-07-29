All eyes are on Villager’s red Mercedes-Benz

Robert Stanziola bought his 2013 Mercedes-Benz 250 SLK while still living in Hilton Head, South Carolina, but he knew it would be the perfect car for The Villages.
That wasn’t why he moved to the Village Palo Alto eight months ago, but it’s certainly made his time in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown more enjoyable.
“I love the style of this Benz and the convertible,” Stanziola said. “The weather is perfect for this car ... I haven’t had the top up in four months.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.