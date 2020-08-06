All dressed up and coaxing out smiles

Clown Alley 179’s golf cart parades were short trips around two squares Tuesday, but they went a long way to bringing some cheers to the young and young at heart. After about six months away from being clowns, the resident group gathered about 30 members to participate in the parade, which served as a way of celebrating International Clown Week. “It was wonderful,” said Joe Federico, president of Clown Alley 179. “Just to get people to some part of normalcy and put smiles on their faces, it was worth all the traveling we had to do.” The clown caravan of about 25 carts started at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square on Tuesday night, then headed up Morse Boulevard to Spanish Springs Town Square. Federico said the clouds threatened to bring rain, but it blew past, allowing the parades to take place.
