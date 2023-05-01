All Booked Up sells thousands of used books to Villagers

Finding the perfect book to read can be a challenge, but one area store aims to help.
Located in Colony Plaza, All Booked Up sells used books, audiobooks, puzzles and DVDs at reduced prices. With thousands of titles and a variety of genres, the bookstore has something available for everyone.
“We want our customers to have a different shopping experience here,” said All Booked Up co-owner Jamie Goeske. “Our prices help customers continue their love for reading.”
The store opened its doors almost 20 years ago and has been a favorite among Villagers and other area residents ever since.
