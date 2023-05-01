All Booked Up sells thousands of used books to Villagers

Nancie Rohmann, a Village of Monarch Grove resident and sales associate at All Booked Up in the Colony Plaza, adds a few books to the shelves.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Finding the perfect book to read can be a challenge, but one area store aims to help. 

Located in Colony Plaza, All Booked Up sells used books, audiobooks, puzzles and DVDs at reduced prices. With thousands of titles and a variety of genres, the bookstore has something available for everyone. 

“We want our customers to have a different shopping experience here,”  said All Booked Up co-owner Jamie Goeske. “Our prices help customers continue their love for reading.” 

The store opened its doors almost 20 years ago and has been a favorite among Villagers and other area residents ever since. 

Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.