All Booked Up in Colony Plaza provides venue for local authors

All Booked Up continues to support the thriving literary community in The Villages.
On Tuesday, three authors from the Writers League of The Villages held a book-signing event at the store in Colony Plaza.
Six to seven books from writers in the league are available for two-month cycles at the store. Each cycle starts anew with a book-signing event, during which three authors talk about their books.
Bill Pullen, of the Village of Duval, has helped coordinate a partnership between The Writers League of The Villages and All Booked Up.
“We vary the genres so not all one type of book is present,” Pullen said. “And all books are discounted and signed by the author.”
