All Booked Up hosts signings to support local authors

As a lover of books, Jamie Goeske wants to support local authors any way she can.
So when she became the owner of All Booked Up in Colony Plaza with her husband, David, a year ago, she was excited to continue the book signings with local authors that the previous owners had started. The signing events are still a big hit for the store and the authors who are featured.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month, the store hosts a book signing for three members of the Writers League of The Villages. The books also are put on a special display for two months in the store.
