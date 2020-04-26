All about value

Something remarkable happened over the past 24 months that makes The Villages active adult lifestyle all that more appealing.
Home values bubbled to a boil in the The Villages of Lake, Marion and Sumter counties. It’s especially true in Sumter because of home building south of State Road 44, said Sumter County Property Appraiser Joey Hooten. Property values soared like a rocket, he said.
“Sumter County is the envy of the state,” Hooten added. “Every conference I go to, the property appraisers in other counties ask about The Villages’ taxable value. It’s because we have sustained growth no matter what the economy throws at us.”
