Something remarkable happened over the past 20 months that makes The Villages active adult lifestyle all that more appealing. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, home values continued their upward trajectory in the The Villages of Lake, Marion and Sumter counties. It's especially true in Sumter because of home building south of State Road 44, said Sumter County Property Appraiser Joey Hooten.
"It is just unbelievable what has happened here since March of 2020,” he he said. "When the pandemic first hit, we had a month or two that I would call flat. But after that, the market took off and it hasn't looked back.”
