All About Theater tries something new for 2023

All About Theater is stepping outside of the usual with its first show of 2023.
“I was thinking of how to give audiences a whole body experience,” said Linda Succi, group lifestyle leader of All About Theater. “This appeals to both the mind and soul.”
She also wanted to explore what The Villages has to offer down south.
“Magic of the Mind Meets Music of the Soul” is coming to Everglades Recreation, featuring mind-blowing mental magic by Brian LaPalme and a variety of music by Mark Schmidt.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.