Alex Santoriello brings holiday cheer to Savannah center

Like a present, Savannah Center opened Friday, bringing some holiday cheer.
Alex Santoriello sang seasonal favorites at 3 and
7 p.m. performances of “This Christmas,” the performing arts theater’s first show since March.
Keyboardist Krystof Srebrakowski and drummer Jerry Bruno joined Santoriello on stage for the show, featuring songs from Santoriello’s 2019 album, “This Christmas.”
