Sumter and Lake county officials give residents ways to fight what the FBI calls one of the fastest-growing white-collar crimes: property fraud.
Scam artists use other people’s properties for monetary gain or even file fake property deeds, Sumter County Clerk of the Courts officials said.
The alert systems help residents stay on top of property documents filed in their name in their county, said Gloria Hayward, Sumter County Clerk.
“I believe we should all be checking our property records just like our credit records,” Hayward said. “This service will make it easier for the residents as it will be automatically checked once they register.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.