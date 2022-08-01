Air Gun Club hosts Camp Villages clinic at Soaring Eagle Air Gun Range

For a brief time at Soaring Eagle Gun Range, anyone within earshot could hear more pops than usual.
In addition to the usual pop of air guns, there was an immediate followup of balloons popping as grandchildren and grandparents hit balloon targets during a Camp Villages clinic for campers ages 13-16 and their grandparents.
Thursday’s event welcomed all levels of experience, with some families having shot before and some not at all. With members of the Air Gun Club on hand to help out, the event consisted of three rounds in which teens and grandparents got to shoot together.
“It’s a great way to spend time together,” said Lowell Stockman, of the Village of Tamarind Grove, who brought granddaughter Makenzie Rees to Soaring Eagle. “And I like the combination (that we both shot).”
